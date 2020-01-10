Goodman talks Las Vegas accomplishments in annual address — LIVESTREAM

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is delivering her her annual State of the City address, generally a mix between reviewing recent city accomplishments and previewing the projects ahead.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman at Las Vegas City Hall on September 16, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is delivering her her annual State of the City address, generally a mix between reviewing recent city accomplishments and previewing the projects ahead.

The address is being delivered in the City Council chambers.

Goodman was first elected in 2011, succeeding her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, who served for 12 years in his own right. She was re-elected in 2015 and again last year.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.