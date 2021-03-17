54°F
Goodman: Unending governor emergency powers ‘smacks of tyranny’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 10:28 am
 
In this Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers the annual State of the City address. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday ratcheted up her longstanding criticisms of public health restrictions enacted by Gov. Steve Sisolak, saying emergency powers with no apparent end “smacks of tyranny” as she called for a return to personal liberty.

“Nevadans and Americans are smart enough to understand what is at stake and make appropriate choices for themselves and their families,” Goodman said, reading from prepared remarks and speaking from the public lectern during the City Council meeting.

The mayor, who has faced considerable scrutiny for underplaying the seriousness of the pandemic, appeared to reference CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, with whom she had a viral interview last year. She also lamented the effects of school closures on students and questioned the connection between shutting down the state and saving lives.

“One must also ask, if masks and social distancing are sufficient now to slowing the spread of this virus, would that not have been sufficient a full year ago?” she said.

Since that time, however, the number of new cases, positive tests, deaths and hospitalizations have all fallen, and as of March 15 more than 344,000 Nevadans have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Goodman echoed her previous calls to open businesses without restrictions in order to protect workers and the local economy, which have suffered during the crisis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

