Google Fiber internet service may be coming to Las Vegas as vote nears

Google Fiber plans to launch its first operations in Nevada in some areas of Las Vegas. (Google Fiber)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 12:42 pm
 

Google Fiber on Wednesday announced that Las Vegas officials will soon discuss an agreement to allow the company to operate in the valley.

According to a news release, members of the Las Vegas City Council on June 5 will vote on whether to allow the company to provide high-speed internet service in the city.

In February, Google Fiber announced that it had been approved to operate in some areas of Clark County and could launch by mid-2025.

“That is a big factor in the timing of how quickly we can build out the project, as well as just knowing how many permits we can get done and get through to get the building started,” Ashley Church, general manager of Google Fiber’s West region, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We are targeting to have services available up somewhere around midyear next year, 2025.”

In Wednesday’s announcement, the company noted that “GFiber” is already working on the engineering design for Las Vegas.

Church previously told the Review-Journal that GFiber’s basic package offers 1 gigabit per second speed for $70 a month, which provides enough internet speed for most families.

Google Fiber’s plan also includes equipment, unlimited data and installation costs, the company said.

Those interested can sign up to receive updates to follow the company’s progress: fiber.google.com/cities/clarkcounty.

