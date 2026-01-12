‘Grateful you’ve agreed to stay on’: Las Vegas, city manager agree to employment contract extension

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a contract extension for the municipality’s chief executive.

Mike Janssen, executive director of infrastructure for the City of Las Vegas, speaks during a panel about projects planned for the development of the Las Vegas Medical District at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas City Manager Mike Janssen has agreed to stay on as the municipality’s chief executive for at least two more years.

The City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a contract extension, which will keep Janssen until Aug. 31, 2028.

Moving forward, he will earn a yearly base salary of $360,000.

“Having exceptional quality of leadership at the top is so important, and we believe that Mike Janssen is serving us very, very well,” Councilwoman Kara Kelley said.

Janssen replaced former City Manager Jorge Cervantes, who retired in 2023.

His initial contract, which was set to expire at the end of the summer, originally paid him a yearly base salary of $285,000 with the possibility of yearly raises and bonuses.

During his most recent yearly review in September, for example, the council voted on a 4 percent merit bonus and 3.3 percent cost of living adjustment.

Janssen oversees 19 city departments that employ more than 3,500 civil servants.

Las Vegas hired Janssen in 1997 as an engineer, and he rose through the ranks, ending up as the executive director of infrastructure before he accepted his current job.

Along with City Attorney Jeff Dorocak, Janssen has been credited with helping push the settlement related to the defunct Badlands golf course over the finish line.

Janssen earned an undergraduate in civil engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology and an a master’s degree in public administration from UNLV, according to his city biography.

Janssen has been pondering retirement before accepting the promotion, Councilwoman Nancy Brune said.

“I am also very grateful that you’ve agreed to stay on,” she said, “and very pleased with the work you’re doing for the city.”

In recent years, the city has been dealing with attrition of its most experienced staffers due to retirement, which officials regularly described as a “gray tsunami.”

“I think for me it’s really important that we have Mike as long as we can, so that we can shore up and train up all of our staff,” Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said.

