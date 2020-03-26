Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup

Move follows Las Vegas’ implementation of a permit that would allow restaurants to sell spirits with meals being picked up.

(Getty Images)

The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, “any establishment holding a restaurant with bar, tavern, beer/wine on-sale, full-liquor on-sale or brewery license may serve beer/wine/spirits/liquor in conjunction with meals being picked up curbside at the establishment.” The new rule will remain in effect until the declared end of the current closure of nonessential businesses, or for the next 30 days, whichever comes first.

Earlier Thursday, the city of Las Vegas announced it was responding to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals by creating an “Alcohol Time-Limited Permit.” Good for 30 days, and renewable “based on the duration of the coronavirus situation,” the permits will allow businesses with existing alcohol licenses and food service licenses to sell the type of alcohol they currently sell as part of their curbside service.

The city will waive the daily fee for the license, and charge only the processing fee of $100 per permit. A city business can apply for the permit through its online business license account.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5250. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.