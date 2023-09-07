91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas

Here’s how some lucky girls will get a free quinceañera

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
Updated September 7, 2023 - 10:20 am
Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If a quinceañera doesn’t quite fit the budget this year, don’t give up hope. The city of Las Vegas is giving 12 lucky residents an opportunity to celebrate this cultural milestones for free.

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the city of Las Vegas is hosting its Once Upon a Quince community quinceañera on Oct. 14 at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

Twelve applicants will be selected at random to share the stage for the community quinceañera.

Andrea Martinez, community resources manager for Las Vegas, said Wednesday that those interested need to apply by Sept. 17 to have a chance to be chosen.

Quinceañeras are parties in Mexican culture that celebrate when a girl turns 15 and begins her transition into adulthood. But these can often be expensive parties, and some families aren’t able to afford them.

The city’s program, now in its second year, strives to help at least some families have that opportunity.This year’s event will provide a live mariachi band, food, decor, a dance floor, a personalized table and a shared venue for all the chosen winners.

Last year, Martinez said, the city rolled out its pilot program and was able to have 10 quinceañeras under one roof complete with refreshments.

She recalled watching one family enjoying the celebration, including the traditional father-daughter dance. “One family in particular were just in the moment,” Martinez said. “It made it all worth it.”

The city’s Department of Neighborhood Service will spend up to $5,000 on the event this year. A donation also was made for quinceañera dresses, Martinez said.

Residents of the city of Las Vegas are eligible to apply at the city of Las Vegas website. Applicants must be between 14 and 16 years old.

Those chosen will only be able to invite their closest friends and family, with a limit of 10 guests.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
2
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
3
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada
New high school start times could be coming in Nevada
4
What are they hiding? State agency quotes high fees to bog down records requests
What are they hiding? State agency quotes high fees to bog down records requests
5
New Henderson police code outlines 98 different rule violations
New Henderson police code outlines 98 different rule violations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Dreams fulfilled: 250 become US citizens at Lights game
Dreams fulfilled: 250 become US citizens at Lights game
Governments pledge $1M for CEO tours during Super Bowl weekend
Governments pledge $1M for CEO tours during Super Bowl weekend
North Las Vegas promotes 2, adds 1 to its staff
North Las Vegas promotes 2, adds 1 to its staff
North Las Vegas needs police officers. Here’s what it’s doing to find them
North Las Vegas needs police officers. Here’s what it’s doing to find them
Las Vegas native awarded prestigious Obama Foundation scholarship
Las Vegas native awarded prestigious Obama Foundation scholarship
Number of homeless Southern Nevadans highest since 2015
Number of homeless Southern Nevadans highest since 2015