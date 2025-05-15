Hotel to open at Symphony Park wins OK to sell alcohol

Guests celebrating the opening of an upcoming hotel at Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas will be able to toast with alcohol.

Developer Jackson-Shaw's hotel project in Las Vegas' Symphony Park, a rendering of which is seen here, is slated to open in September. (Jackson-Shaw)

The Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday night approved a special-use permit for the sale of liquor at the property, 330 S. Grand Central Parkway.

The dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott and an Element Hotel by Westin, is scheduled to open in September.

The five-story building, which will house 441 rooms, will not have gaming or smoking.

The two-year provisional permit allows the operator to apply for a liquor license, according to the city.

Alcohol will be served in the hotel’s restaurant and to guests throughout the first floor of the hotel, according to the developer, Dallas-based Jackson-Shaw Co. A bar at a 1,200-square-foot gift shop will be able to sell packaged beer and wine that mostly will be consumed in the rooms, the developer wrote.

The hotel will have conference rooms, a pool, and dining options, according to the developer.

Symphony Park houses The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, the Discovery Children’s Museum and the World Market Center.

“We’ve been watching this area for a really long time, and everything that’s happening, specifically the catalyst was the World Market Center,” said Jackson-Shaw President and CEO Michele Wheeler, at a 2024 groundbreaking ceremony. “We just wanted to be part of this area. We thought it was critical.”

