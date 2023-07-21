‘I’m honored’: Next city attorney picked by Las Vegas council

The Las Vegas City Council has selected its top candidate, Jeff Dorocak, to become its next legal chief.

Barring snags during contract negotiations, Deputy City Attorney Jeff Dorocak will be promoted to replace City Attorney Bryan Scott, who is retiring next month.

After a unanimous vote Wednesday, Dorocak told the council that he expects to be sworn in during the next City Council meeting in two weeks.

“I’m honored to be selected as the finalist for city attorney,” he said.

Dorocak bested 14 other applicants, including three other top candidates who also were individually interviewed by the council. The city’s human resources department handled the open application process.

He’s been employed by Las Vegas since 2014 and has served as the assistant city attorney in its civil division since 2021, according to the city.

The city attorney oversees 60 employees, including 25 attorneys in the city’s civil and criminal divisions, and advises the seven-member council on legal and ethical issues.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she reminds all new council members early about the city attorney’s role as chief prosecutor and chief advisor.

“First stop, legal,” the mayor said. “Always go to our legal department to get input and as much advice before you proceed with anything.”

Scott, the city’s first Black city attorney, got his final evaluation during Wednesday’s meeting, which also served as a ceremony to honor his nearly three-decade tenure, in which he served under three mayors and participated in 600 council meetings and more than 500 planning commission meetings.

Councilman Cedric Crear told Scott that it’s been an “absolute honor” working with him.

“You have been an excellent city attorney on all fronts,” Crear said.

Scott highlighted his office’s increased diversity, having come a long way from when he was the city’s only Black attorney and the city had no attorneys who were women of color.

Ten of 25 attorneys in the office now are women, including four women of color, he noted.

“I’ve made it my mission to make the city attorney’s office more diverse and more reflective of the citizens in our community,” Scott said.

Scott congratulated Dorocak on his imminent appointment and gave him parting words.

He told him to be “honest, ethical” and open to new ideas.

“Please be open to criticism, regardless if you want it or not,” Scott said. “You’re going to get it.”

