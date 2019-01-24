Incumbents file for re-election in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas

Incumbent City Council members in two cities filed candidacy paperwork for re-election this week.
Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear on Thursday filed to retain the Ward 5 seat he won in a special election last spring after Ricki Barlow resigned the seat.
In North Las Vegas, Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown filed paperwork Wednesday for re-election to her Ward 2 seat. Goynes-Brown was first elected in 2011, becoming the first black woman to represent Ward 2.
Goynes-Brown is North Las Vegas’ mayor pro-tem and an assistant principal in the Clark County School District.
Crear and Goynes-Brown are the only candidates who have submitted paperwork to run in their respective wards. The filing period began Tuesday and ends Jan. 31.
