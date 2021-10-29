55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas

Judge orders city to pay developer $34M in Badlands dispute

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2021 - 10:20 pm
 
Updated October 28, 2021 - 10:33 pm
The land where the now defunct Badlands Golf Course lies empty on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in ...
The land where the now defunct Badlands Golf Course lies empty on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The city of Las Vegas was ordered Thursday to pay more than $34 million to the developer behind stalled housing plans on the defunct Badlands Golf Club course near Summerlin.

Clark County District Court Judge Timothy Williams, who found the city liable for a government taking in a ruling late last month, awarded the judgment to 180 Land Company, LLC, which is owned by developer EHB Cos., court records show.

The $34.1 million award excludes attorneys fees, records show.

The case stems from the developer’s lawsuit against the city in 2017 over a roughly 34-acre parcel on the intersection of Hualapai Way and Alta Drive. EHB said that city interference made the land impossible to develop.

It is a parcel that has routinely been referenced in litigation as a 35-acre property, although it is technically 34.07 acres.

EHB has filed three other similar suits against the city that are still pending. Each is focused on a different parcel, but the four lawsuits combined cover the entire 250-acre shuttered golf course that EHB had sought to build upon for years.

Earlier this month, the Las Vegas City Council voted to appeal the decision on the 34-acre property, seeking to curb further liability to city taxpayers. The city has paid more than $4 million in legal fees and staff expenses on Badlands litigation since fiscal year 2015, according to city-provided figures.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

https://www.scribd.com/document/535812978/Badlands-Decision

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Video from Sisolak crash released: ‘This thing hit me so hard’
Video from Sisolak crash released: ‘This thing hit me so hard’
2
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
3
Clark County COVID cases, hospitalizations rise for 2nd straight day
Clark County COVID cases, hospitalizations rise for 2nd straight day
4
School Board president calls bid to oust her ‘retaliation’
School Board president calls bid to oust her ‘retaliation’
5
Nevada Gaming Commission approves Bally’s regulatory request
Nevada Gaming Commission approves Bally’s regulatory request
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A sign at a parking payment machine on Carson Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 20, ...
Las Vegas to lunch patrons: Park for free
By / RJ

In an effort to assist restaurants still trying to financially recover from the crippling pandemic, the city of Las Vegas is offering free weekday parking for lunchtime patrons in specific locations downtown.

Susan Heltsley (City of Las Vegas)
Las Vegas hires new finance director
By / RJ

Susan Heltsley’s career in government finance spans nearly 20 years, including for a local public agency and the state of Washington.