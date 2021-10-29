Judge orders city to pay developer $34M in Badlands dispute

The city of Las Vegas was ordered Thursday to pay more than $34 million to the developer behind stalled housing plans on the defunct Badlands Golf Club course near Summerlin.

The land where the now defunct Badlands Golf Course lies empty on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The city of Las Vegas was ordered Thursday to pay more than $34 million to the developer behind stalled housing plans on the defunct Badlands Golf Club course near Summerlin.

Clark County District Court Judge Timothy Williams, who found the city liable for a government taking in a ruling late last month, awarded the judgment to 180 Land Company, LLC, which is owned by developer EHB Cos., court records show.

The $34.1 million award excludes attorneys fees, records show.

The case stems from the developer’s lawsuit against the city in 2017 over a roughly 34-acre parcel on the intersection of Hualapai Way and Alta Drive. EHB said that city interference made the land impossible to develop.

It is a parcel that has routinely been referenced in litigation as a 35-acre property, although it is technically 34.07 acres.

EHB has filed three other similar suits against the city that are still pending. Each is focused on a different parcel, but the four lawsuits combined cover the entire 250-acre shuttered golf course that EHB had sought to build upon for years.

Earlier this month, the Las Vegas City Council voted to appeal the decision on the 34-acre property, seeking to curb further liability to city taxpayers. The city has paid more than $4 million in legal fees and staff expenses on Badlands litigation since fiscal year 2015, according to city-provided figures.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

https://www.scribd.com/document/535812978/Badlands-Decision