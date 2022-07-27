101°F
Judge rules against city again in Badlands case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2022 - 3:20 pm
 
Updated July 27, 2022 - 3:57 pm
The land where the defunct Badlands golf course lies empty on Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Be ...
The land where the defunct Badlands golf course lies empty on Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Yohan Lowie, CEO & founder of EHB Cos., views the landscape at Badlands golf course on Oct. 9, ...
Yohan Lowie, CEO & founder of EHB Cos., views the landscape at Badlands golf course on Oct. 9, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

A Clark County district judge has again ruled against the city of Las Vegas in a long-running dispute over residential development related to the defunct Badlands golf course.

Judge Monica Trujillo ruled Friday that the city’s rejection of development plans for a 65-acre parcel of land was an unlawful taking under the Fifth Amendment. Damages will be determined at a future hearing.

Last year, a different judge made a similar ruling related to a 35-acre parcel of the disputed property, and ordered the city to pay $34.1 million in damages. The city is appealing that judgment to the Nevada Supreme Court.

There are a total of four separate cases related to the Badlands course, each appealing a separate denial of development plans.

EHB Cos., a development company headed by CEO Yohan Lowie, purchased about 250 acres winding through the tony Queensridge neighborhood in 2015, intending to build housing. But that drew objections from residents, and development plans stalled at City Hall over disagreements about whether city zoning allowed for housing or only open space.

Efforts by Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman to resolve the case have thus far been unsuccessful. In addition to the 35- and 65-acre parcels, there are disputes over two other parcels, one measuring 133 acres and another measuring 17 acres.

City officials declined to comment on the case, citing the ongoing litigation.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

