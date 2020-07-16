108°F
Las Vegas

Las Vegas announces ‘second wave’ of grants for small businesses

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2020 - 2:20 pm
 

Las Vegas officials announced Thursday that small businesses could soon apply for $2 million in emergency grant funding to help offset the cost of abiding by public health guidelines to safely remain open during the pandemic.

After providing $4 million to 1,000 businesses last month, including restaurants and retail establishments, the city said it was launching a “second wave” of grants that again will be bankrolled by federal coronavirus relief funding.

“We wanted these businesses to know there was help from the city they call home, so it is satisfying to see that the money is being used as intended,” City Manager Scott Adams said in a statement. “It is for this reason that we have extended the program.”

Business owners will be able beginning Monday to apply for the roughly $4,000 grant, set aside to assist with costs such as personal protective equipment, retrofitting facilities and other expenses reasonably necessary to reopen or expand reopening.

Applications will be available at LasVegasNevada.gov/ReopeningGrant through July 31 or “until sufficient applications have been received,” according to the city.

The new cycle of applications includes expanded eligibility requirements beyond meeting the threshold that the business have three to 25 employees. For instance, home-based establishments may now apply.

Visit the city’s website on the Las Vegas Business Preparedness Grant Program to apply or learn more about eligibility requirements. For questions, call the city at 702-229-2273.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

