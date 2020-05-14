Las Vegas approves outdoor dining, sidewalk shopping in downtown

Restaurants and retail businesses in downtown Las Vegas that are operating under the first two phases of state orders on reopening may extend operations to the sidewalk, the city said Thursday.

A Nacho Daddy prepares to seat a group at the restaurant on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Outdoor dining and sidewalk sales will be temporarily allowed effective immediately, according to the city. But each business must continue to follow Nevada’s social distancing recommendations with respect to tables, chairs and other furniture, and maintain at least 6 feet from a pedestrian path at all times.

And businesses will be permitted to operate on public sidewalk areas only during their regular business hours.

City spokesman Jace Radke said that establishments will be allowed to conduct such operations through the second phase of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s reopening edict, and then the city will reevaluate. The state is presently in the first phase, which went into effect on Saturday.

There are additional restrictions including on how wide the used public sidewalk frontage can be; keeping access open to fire hydrants and building entrances and exits; advertising; watering landscape; sanitation; and outdoor music.

“By allowing this temporary use, the city has foremost in mind providing business owners enhanced opportunities and the public with an orderly atmosphere devoid of any act by any person contrary to the highest community standards,” the city said in its document regulating outdoor dining and sidewalk sales.

Visit lasvegasnevada.gov/coronavirus for more information, and contact the city’s call center at 702-229-2273 with any additional questions.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.