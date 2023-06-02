Las Vegas city attorney set to retire

Las Vegas City Attorney Bryan Scott is stepping down from the post after three years.

Bryan Scott speaks during a Black History Month panel called “Leaders In Law: Celebrating Nevada’s Black Legal Trailblazers,” at The Mob Museum on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Scott, the first Black person to hold the position in city of Las Vegas history, intends to retire on Aug. 10, a city spokesperson said Friday.

Scott let the City Council know about his decision on May 26, two days after City Manager Jorge Cervantes announced he also will be retiring around the same time.

On Wednesday, the City Council will discuss its plans for replacing both men.

“Both Jorge and Bryan have careers that span more than 30 years, and both are longtime city of Las Vegas employees who have served our community with distinction,” the city said in a statement. “Jorge has been with the city about 25 years and Bryan 27 years.”

Scott, who joined the city in 1996, was promoted to the top position in June 2020, after serving as senior assistant city attorney under Brad Jerbic.

His legal expertise is in general civil litigation, special improvement projects, land use, zoning, ethics, public records and marijuana regulations.

The local chapter of the National Bar Association named him attorney of the year in 2018.

