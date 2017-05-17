Las Vegas City Council approves budget for new fiscal year

Las Vegas City Hall on June 15, 2016. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

The city of Las Vegas’ roughly $1.4 billion budget adds and restores a combined 61 positions to the city workforce.

The City Council approved Wednesday the spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1, described by city officials as balanced, robust and fabulous.

The budget reflects a continued restoration of city services that were “cut when we didn’t want to” during the recession, and have been gradually built back up, City Manager Betsy Fretwell said.

This is the last city budget crafted under Fretwell’s leadership.

The restored positions are in a range of city departments, and include four animal control officers, 14 city marshal positions and six fire staff rovers.

The general fund budget totals $549 million, with both revenue and expenses rising over the current year budget. Salaries and benefits are rising by 4 percent, and the city’s contribution to the Metropolitan Police Department is rising by 2.6 percent.

The city will maintain a $106.9 million fund balance.

