Las Vegas City Council approves rules for e-bikes, e-scooters

In lockstep with a similar Clark County ordinance, Las Vegas will begin regulating the use of electric bicycles and scooters at city parks, recreational facilities and public plazas.

Broadacres swap meet to reopen in North Las Vegas after ICE concerns

Construction to start on parking garage at this popular Vegas destination

Las Vegas looks to add crossing guards at middle schools, select high schools

Students ride electric scooters, skateboards and e-dirt bikes along Coronado Center Drive from Coronado High School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In lockstep with a similar Clark County ordinance, Las Vegas will begin regulating the use of electric bicycles and scooters at city parks, recreational facilities and public plazas.

The City Council on Wednesday approved the rules proposed by Councilwoman Nancy Brune.

The law defines electric vehicles, sets a speed limit of 15 mph at city-operated facilities, requires helmets for minors and bars “wheelies, stunts and reckless behavior,” explained Deputy City Attorney Gillian Block Segerblom.

E-bikes and e-scooters will not be allowed on sidewalks on Fremont Street between Main and Seventh streets in downtown Las Vegas, she said.

Lamps, reflectors and bells “or other device capable of giving a signal audible for a distance of at least 100 feet” will be required on the vehicles, according to the ordinance.

City marshals and Metropolitan Police Department officers will be tasked with enforcement.

The ordinance reflects the county’s so there’s no jurisdictional confusion, officials said.

Las Vegas misdemeanor civil penalties were set at $150 for a first offense, $300 for a second violation and fines of $500 for subsequent infractions, the ordinance notes.

The law goes into effect on Oct. 1, according to city officials.

“I think this bill is great,” said Councilman Brian Knudsen at a Recommending Committee meeting last month. “I love this bill.”

Las Vegas Department of Public Safety Chief Jason Potts said the marshals support the law.

“With e-bikes and e-scooters, there’s a safety consideration,” he said. “These bike and scooters go pretty fast and cause issues in our parks, not to mention, there’s potential for damage of our grass in our parks.”

Clark County passed its set of rules in May after safety concerns were raised about a string of injuries and fatalities involving the bikes and scooters.

A man, for example, became the 100th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year after crashing his electric-powered bicycle Saturday in an east Las Vegas neighborhood, according to police.

The city of Henderson last year also passed an ordinance that regulates the use of e-bikes in parks and trails.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.