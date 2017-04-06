Las Vegas City Council could have 2 newcomers this summer

Michele Fiore and Kelli Ross. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two Las Vegas City Council races will be decided in June runoffs, as Councilman Bob Beers fights for another term and Michele Fiore and Kelli Ross square off in Ward 6.

Beers will face Steve Seroka, a retired Air Force colonel, on June 13, after drawing just shy of 43 percent of primary votes, or 2,586, to Seroka’s 1,731, which was close to 29 percent of the roughly 6,000 votes cast for Tuesday’s primary election in Ward 2.

Christina Roush wasn’t far behind Seroka in the Ward 2 battle, garnering 1,592 votes, while Laura Feher received 154.

In Ward 4, Councilman Stavros Anthony delivered a drubbing Tuesday to earn his third and final City Council term. He pulled in 74 percent of the 6,400 votes cast. His challengers Deborah Harris, Sean Lyttle and Jon Edge drew 13 percent, 11 percent and 2 percent of the votes, respectively.

Fiore, a former Nevada assemblywoman, led a field of nine candidates in the Ward 6 with 46 percent of the vote. Had she pulled in more than half of the votes cast, Fiore would have sealed a victory in the primary. Ross, who hopes to succeed her term-limited husband Councilman Steve Ross, drew nearly 31 percent of votes.

The other seven candidates were knocked out in the primary.

Clark County School District Trustee Chris Garvey came in third, with 12 percent of the vote. Ryan Alarid, Matthew Consoli, Joel Jarvis, Allen Jordan, Reid Rasner and Thaddeus Ynigues all drew single-digit vote percentages.

After an initial update Tuesday evening with early and mailed votes, results were slow to come in.

Las Vegas for the first time held voting at 15 centers around the city, allowing voters to cast their ballots at any location. Previously, voters were assigned polling places.

In past elections, the Clark County Election Department results page showed how many precincts were reporting as votes tallies were posted. With the move to vote centers, that information was not delineated in the same place, so improving how that’s communicated before the June 13 general election is something Las Vegas City Clerk LuAnn Holmes wants to work on.

“We introduced a new concept. The entire valley went to vote centers,” Holmes said.

Some people also went to their neighborhood polling place, rather than a voting center. The city will need to get more creative for the general election to continue to get the word out about the voting center setup, Holmes said.

Primary election results are official after next week’s City Council canvass.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340.