Las Vegas City Council fills community services vacancy

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday promoted Kathi Thomas-Gibson to the city’s director of community services, at an annual salary of $145,000 plus benefits.

Kathi Thomas-Gibson talks about the services provided at a courtyard for the city's homeless population off of Las Vegas Boulevard and Foremaster Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday promoted Kathi Thomas-Gibson to the city’s director of community services, at an annual salary of $145,000 plus benefits.

The council also voted to give City Manager Scott Adams a 4 percent salary bump, to $254,800, with a $40,000 bonus. The salary increase is retroactive to Adams’ July 7 employment anniversary.

Thomas-Gibson has been with the city since 2014 and she has effectively been running the department for the past two years, Adams said.

During that time, the community services office has increased its homeless initiatives and launched a courtyard where homeless people can access a range of services. Youth services, affordable housing development and neighborhood revitalization also fall under the office.

Thomas-Gibson previously worked for the city of North Las Vegas, the San Diego Housing Commission and AIDS Foundation San Diego. Her predecessor, Stephen Harsin, retired.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @Journo_Jamie_ on Twitter.