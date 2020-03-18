Las Vegas City Council meeting amid coronavirus outbreak — LIVESTREAM

The Las Vegas City Council is meeting on Wednesday, the only valley jurisdiction not to cancel public meetings out of concern for the coronavirus outbreak.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers the annual State of the City address on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The city is undertaking precautions, however, including six-feet separation between people, nixing ceremonial items that typically draw people into close quarters for photos and putting hand-sanitizing stations at the security check-in and chamber entrances.

People may offer public comment in person but also, for the first time, the city is accepting comments online and via email.

To offer public comment on any of the agenda items, visit LasVegasNevada.gov/councilcomment or send an email to citycouncillive@lasvegasnevada.gov.

