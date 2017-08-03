ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Las Vegas

Las Vegas City Council nixes another Badlands debate

By Jamie Munks Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2017 - 5:48 pm
 

A divided Las Vegas City Council voted down a proposal to develop the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, leaving the future of the shuttered west valley course unclear after two years of wrangling between the developer and opponents.

After hours of debate and a push for another 30-day delay aimed at reaching a compromise, the council voted 4-3 to deny the most recent plan.

Jim Jimmerson, an attorney representing developer EHB Cos., said the developer is “disappointed,” after the time spent working “to reach an accord to develop the property in a manner that’s compatible to the surrounding homes.”

Developer EHB Cos. most recent proposal would have put a nongaming boutique hotel, 2,169 residential units on the 250-acre course, including 65 single-family lots spread across roughly 180 acres.

Jimmerson declined to comment on what the future holds now for the shuttered golf course. The developers could return to the city with new, different plans to develop the course.

New Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka made the motion to deny, and Councilman Bob Coffin, Councilman Stavros Anthony and Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian joined him in jettisoning the plans.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like