Las Vegas City Council nixes another Badlands debate

The 250-acre site of a closed golf course in Las Vegas is now slated for the development of condos, estate lots and a hotel, photographed on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A divided Las Vegas City Council voted down a proposal to develop the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, leaving the future of the shuttered west valley course unclear after two years of wrangling between the developer and opponents.

After hours of debate and a push for another 30-day delay aimed at reaching a compromise, the council voted 4-3 to deny the most recent plan.

Jim Jimmerson, an attorney representing developer EHB Cos., said the developer is “disappointed,” after the time spent working “to reach an accord to develop the property in a manner that’s compatible to the surrounding homes.”

Developer EHB Cos. most recent proposal would have put a nongaming boutique hotel, 2,169 residential units on the 250-acre course, including 65 single-family lots spread across roughly 180 acres.

Jimmerson declined to comment on what the future holds now for the shuttered golf course. The developers could return to the city with new, different plans to develop the course.

New Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka made the motion to deny, and Councilman Bob Coffin, Councilman Stavros Anthony and Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian joined him in jettisoning the plans.

