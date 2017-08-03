Las Vegas City Council nixes another Badlands debate

A divided Las Vegas City Council voted down a proposal to develop the Badlands Golf Course on Wednesday, leaving the future of the shuttered west valley course unclear after two years of wrangling between the developer and opponents.
After hours of debate and a push for another 30-day delay aimed at reaching a compromise, the council voted 4-3 to deny the most recent plan.
Jim Jimmerson, an attorney representing developer EHB Cos., said the developer is “disappointed,” after the time spent working “to reach an accord to develop the property in a manner that’s compatible to the surrounding homes.”
Developer EHB Cos. most recent proposal would have put a nongaming boutique hotel, 2,169 residential units on the 250-acre course, including 65 single-family lots spread across roughly 180 acres.
Jimmerson declined to comment on what the future holds now for the shuttered golf course. The developers could return to the city with new, different plans to develop the course.
New Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka made the motion to deny, and Councilman Bob Coffin, Councilman Stavros Anthony and Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian joined him in jettisoning the plans.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Badlands timeline
September 2015: EHB Cos., the developer behind the upscale Tivoli Village retail center, confirms it purchased the Badlands golf course, but doesn’t disclose plans for the property.
November 2015: The developer submits an application for a general plan amendment, rezoning, and site development plan to the city for a January Planning Commission meeting.
December 2017: A group of homeowners in the upscale Queensridge development, which weaves through the Badlands course, files a lawsuit that named three limited liability companies that own segments of the course and are controlled by EHB Cos.
Between January 12, 2016 and July 12, 2016, the Las Vegas Planning Commission voted five separate times to delay the application to a later meeting. The July delay was for 90 days.
Oct. 18, 2016: A divided Planning Commission approved 720 units at the eastern edge of the course, a fraction of the more than 2,500 housing units that were proposed.
November 2016: EHB Cos. withdraws its application for the portion of the development the commission didn’t sign off on.
Nov. 16, 2016: The Las Vegas City Council delayed taking action on the residential development proposal after a nearly eight-hour discussion on the subject. Mayor Carolyn Goodman urged compromise between the developer and the Queensridge homeowners association.
December 2016: The Badlands golf course ceases operation.
Feb. 14, 2017: The Planning Commission votes in favor of a 61-lot subdivision for the course. The next day, the City Council approved a dramatically scaled-back proposal for 435 for-sale condominiums at the course’s eastern edge. Goodman voices concern about “piecemeal” development, and said she wants to see a comprehensive development proposal for the rest of the shuttered course.
April 4, 2017: Councilman Bob Beers and challenger Steve Seroka emerge the top two candidates in the municipal primary, in a race where the Badlands issue fueled the rhetoric and spending.
May 2017: EHB Cos. submits new plans to the city, to develop a boutique hotel, more than 2,000 multifamily units and 65 homes.
June 13, 2017: Steve Seroka triumphs in the city’s general election, ousting Bob Beers to become the new Ward 2 councilman.
June 21, 2017: The City Council votes down a series of measures that would have allowed 61 homes on 34 of the course’s acres, and delayed voting on the larger development agreement. EHB Cos. CEO Yohan Lowie threatened to turn off the water at the closed course, withdraw the plans and sell the land.
June 2017: The water is turned off at the closed golf course.
