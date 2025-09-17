Las Vegas City Council picks Seaman’s interim replacement

The Las Vegas City Council selected an interim replacement for former Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, who stepped down to accept a job with the federal government.

3 candidates in the running to replace Seaman at the Las Vegas City Council

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday selected an interim replacement for former Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, who stepped down from her elected position to accept a job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kara Kelley, who will represent Ward 2 until the 2026 elections, will take the oath of office during a special meeting slated for Sept. 30.

She is the vice chair of the Colorado River Commission of Nevada and previously held the position of CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, according to her resume. She is the founder and CEO of The Kelley Co. LLC, a consulting firm.

Earlier this month, the council decided to appoint an interim council member to serve out Seaman’s term instead of calling for a special election that would’ve cost nearly $500,000, according to city officials.

A three-day open application term resulted in 57 candidates, 17 of whom didn’t meet Ward 2 residency requirements, officials said.

Kelley would be a “caretaker” of the seat and pledged not to run for the position next year or interfere in the race, an unenforceable requirement from the city.

She was chosen among 40 viable candidates, who were then narrowed to three.

Like Kelley, Las Vegas Planning Commissioner Serena Kasama and Tom Warden, a consultant, presented their case to the council Wednesday.

