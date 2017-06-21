Las Vegas City Council split on short-term rental vote

Shadow Lane exhibiting their "Don't Motel My Neighborhood" signs on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas City Council will discuss short-term rentals, an issue that has become controversial in Las Vegas neighborhoods. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted 4-3 in favor of passing new regulations for short-term rentals in its borders.

The ordinance will give the city greater oversight and create a rigorous approval process for where short-term rentals can go.

Outgoing Councilmen Bob Beers, Steve Ross, along with recently reelected Stavros Anthony, voted against the measure.

The new rules will require operators to pay $1,000 to obtain a special-use permit from the city. Councilwoman Louis Tarkanian has said the fee is the most important aspect of the new regulations.

The rules also call for proof of liability insurance coverage for at least $500,000 and a placard displayed on the exterior of each rental unit with 24-hour contact information. Short-term rentals would not be permitted within 660 feet of one another.

The debate over the regulations came down to whether stricter rules would help the city alleviate its party house problem.

Many of the complaints over short-term rental homes have come from residents in older neighborhoods such as Scotch Eighty, located near Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard. Because of the proximity to Downtown Las Vegas and the Strip, those areas are seen as prime spots for short-term rentals.

But those residents say renters use the homes for parties, leave the neighborhoods trashed, and have ruined their sense of community.

Proponents of short-term rentals say they give visitors more options, and many agreed that the party homes should be stamped out. But they said there’s no guarantee special permits would stop the party-house problem.

“Party houses are a problem, not short-term rentals,” Beers said.

Councilman Bob Coffin called short-term rentals the “root of the problem.”

“It’s just a party house wrapped in a different wrapper,” Coffin said.

He said those rentals are commercial businesses operating in residential neighborhoods, and that “we just can’t have that.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

