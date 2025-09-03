Las Vegas City Council to appoint Seaman’s replacement

The city of Las Vegas is accepting applications for Ward 2 residents who want to finish out former Councilwoman Victoria Seaman’s term, saving taxpayers nearly $500,000.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman

The city of Las Vegas is accepting applications for Ward 2 residents who want to serve out former Councilwoman Victoria Seaman’s term, saving taxpayers nearly $500,000 by not calling for a special election.

The City Council stipulated Wednesday that the “caretaker” of the seat, whom it will chose later this month, will have to pledge to not run for the position in 2026 or interfere in the race.

Officials acknowledged that the assurance was an “unenforceable promise.”

The application went live after the City Council meeting and closes at 5 p.m. Friday.

Last week, Seaman stepped down from her elected position for a job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Colorado.

Her term representing about 127,000 residents in southwest Las Vegas was coming to a close in 2026. Seaman also dropped out of her announced run for the Clark County Commission.

Seaman’s former colleagues had a choice between appointing her replacement or call for a special election, which mostly would’ve been conducted through mail-in ballots.

The tightly-regulated, 90-day process was estimated to cost $466,678, according to City Clerk LuAnn Holmes.

And if the winning candidate wanted to remain in the seat, they would have to run again for the position in the midterm elections that have a filing period in March.

That winner can be chosen as early as July if they get more than 50 percent of the vote during the primary.

Vincent Zamora, the city’s human resources director, outlined the application process for those who want to replace Seaman in the interim.

Qualifying candidates must be Ward 2 residents, eligible voters and have to acknowledge in writing that they’re not vying to run for the position in 2026, Zamora said.

The application includes supplemental questions drafted by the Council, which reserves the right to interview candidates, Councilman Brian Knudsen noted.

Knudsen also cited budgetary concerns in deciding against a special election.

Each council member will then rank the applicants and the top three — or more names if there’s a tie — would present their case in three-minute presentations at the next meeting Sept. 17, Zamora said.

The winner will have to learn the ins and outs of the city.

“Whoever is interested in applying, it’s not an easy gig, you really have to dedicate some time and commitment to understand what Ward 2 is and what the city, overall, is,” Knudsen said.

