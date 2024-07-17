109°F
Las Vegas

Las Vegas City Council to vote on items related to new LDS temple — WATCH LIVE

Las Vegas City Council discusses proposed LDS temple
Residents of the Lone Mountain area, in the foreground, who are opposed to a proposed new Churc ...
Residents of the Lone Mountain area, in the foreground, who are opposed to a proposed new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple, listen to details of the proposed temple during a Planning Commission meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2024 - 2:08 pm
 

The Las Vegas City Council will vote on two items regarding The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ controversial plan to build a second temple in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

The church hopes to build the temple on 20 acres at the southeast corner of Hickam Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive in northwest Las Vegas. The temple is supposed to be more than 70,000 square feet and feature a steeple reaching 216 feet into the sky.

On May 14, the Las Vegas Planning Commission approved a series of planning requests related to the proposed temple by a 6-0 vote, with one abstention.

Hundreds of community members attended the planning commission meeting. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that people who live near the proposed construction site worry that increased traffic and lighting from the temple will impact their quality of life.

The city council has the final say about the planning commission’s recommendation.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.

