Las Vegas City Manager Scott Adams to retire

Scott Adams, Las Vegas city manager. (City of Las Vegas)

Las Vegas City Manager Scott Adams will retire in November after three years as the city’s top administrator and more than four decades in local government, he told employees Wednesday.

Adams notified city workers that he had submitted his notice of retirement and resignation earlier that morning to Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the City Council.

“After 43 years of work in local government here in Las Vegas and around the U.S., I believe it is now time for me to retire and spend more time with my family and do things that have been difficult given the hectic schedule I’ve maintained as a chief executive over the past 30 years of my lengthy career,” Adams wrote.

His last day will be Nov. 14, according to city spokesman Jace Radke.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

