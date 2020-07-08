99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Las Vegas

Las Vegas City Manager Scott Adams will retire in November

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2020 - 3:21 pm
 
Updated July 8, 2020 - 6:31 pm

Las Vegas City Manager Scott Adams will retire in November after three years as the city’s top administrator and more than four decades in local government, he told employees Wednesday.

“You just get to a point where you decide personally that it’s time to hang up the shoes and retire,” Adams said in a phone interview.

He notified city workers that he submitted his notice of retirement and resignation earlier that morning to Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the City Council.

“After 43 years of work in local government here in Las Vegas and around the U.S., I believe it is now time for me to retire and spend more time with my family and do things that have been difficult given the hectic schedule I’ve maintained as a chief executive over the past 30 years of my lengthy career,” Adams wrote.

His last day will be Nov. 14, according to city spokesman Jace Radke.

Marked on the calendar

Not any one thing will precipitate his departure beyond the fact that he turns 65 on Nov. 14, a deliberate exit date, and that he had been considering a near-future retirement for the past three or four years, he said.

And while he acknowledged a perception of friction between himself and at least some city lawmakers, Adams said he has a “great relationship” with the council and “it’s completely a non-issue” in his decision.

But before he could comfortably step down, he said he wanted to first ensure the city’s budget was successfully balanced, offering a sense of stability to the city so he could avoid feelings of guilt for leaving. The council passed a $572 million budget in May, balanced in large part by pared-back personnel spending and use of a special fund.

“The rest of the situation we all find ourselves in is an incredible amount of uncertainty over what the next one to three years will bring,” he said.

Sixteen years with Las Vegas

Adams, 64, joined the city in 2004 as the director of business development before climbing the ranks to oversee urban redevelopment in 2009 and rising to a deputy city manager in 2013, according to his LinkedIn page. He became the city’s top executive in July 2017.

In May 2019, Adams was given a new two-year contract, 4 percent pay raise and $10,000 bonus. It is set to expire in July 2021 and, if not for his planned retirement, would had to have been renegotiated before then.

Adams told employees that he believed he had made a “significant contribution” to the city’s future, particularly in the redevelopment of downtown, during his tenure as city manager and he wished them and elected officials well.

“As a city employee, Scott was my mentor and spent numerous hours working with me as I learned how to navigate my career path,” Councilman Brian Knudsen said in a statement. “My continued investment in economic development and the development of the medical district is founded on the time I spent with Scott. I speak for many, and on their behalf, the community is better for his service.”

Times of tumult

Most recently Adams has been the point person on the city’s response to the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and he has generally received the confidence of elected officials.

But there have been moments of tumult: He and the council have battled over contract terms, later downplayed to be a simple disagreement over process, and Councilwoman Michele Fiore has publicly reminded him of the council’s ability to fire him as she questioned giving Adams too much control.

Adams said by phone that it was important to avoid wading into the politics of city government, noting that city residents “just want the city well run and, when they call (with an issue), they want to get somebody.”

He said he plans to do part-time consulting, the “fun work,” following retirement and to visit his children in different parts of the country — pandemic permitting.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
2
Clark County records 836 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
Clark County records 836 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
3
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan
4
Explaining Nevada’s changing coronavirus numbers
Explaining Nevada’s changing coronavirus numbers
5
More COVID-19 testing demand means longer waits to get results
More COVID-19 testing demand means longer waits to get results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore holds a news conference at her home in Las Vegas on Thursd ...
State GOP probe on Fiore remarks inconclusive
By / RJ

A Nevada Republican Party investigation into “racially charged” comments made by Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore at a Clark County GOP convention has ended inconclusively.

 
Clark County libraries fully restore most services
By Amanda Bradford / RJ

All branches of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District have reinstated the use of study rooms, computers and Wi-Fi, bookshelf browsing and some adult education courses.