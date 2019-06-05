Las Vegas council votes to move forward with soccer stadium negotiations
The Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday to move forward with negotiations to build a new soccer stadium on the site of Cashman Field to house a Major League Soccer expansion franchise.
The approval allows an exclusive negotiating agreement with GJTRC Holdings LLC for 180 days with hopes of reaching a development deal on a soccer stadium and a push to secure a Major League Soccer expansion franchise.
The 180-day period will allow officials to understand what the first phase of development looks like and to submit a proposal to MLS.
