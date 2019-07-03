Las Vegas Council welcomes 3 new members

Election victories last month by Brian Knudsen (Ward 1), Victoria Seaman (Ward 2) and Olivia Diaz (Ward 3) have altered the makeup of the Las Vegas City Council.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, center, speaks after a swearing-in ceremony for three new council members at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

New Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, center, is photographed with her family and city dignitatries after getting sworn into office at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

New Councilwoman Olivia Diaz gives a speech after getting sworn into office at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

New Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, center, with her husband Frank, left, and her parents Alejandra Ortega and Gilberto Diaz, is sworn into office by Mayor Carolyn Goodman, at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

New Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, right, with her husband Frank, center, is sworn into office by Mayor Carolyn Goodman, at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

New Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, from left, gives a speech after getting sworn into office, with Councilwoman Michele Fiore, and Mayor Carolyn Goodman, at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

New Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, from left, gives a speech after getting sworn into office, with Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Councilman Stavros Anthony, and Councilman Bruan Knudsen, at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

New Councilwoman Victoria Seaman receives a certificate of election from Mayor Carolyn Goodman after getting sworn into office at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

New Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, center, with her husband John Seaman, left, is sworn into office by Mayor Carolyn Goodman, at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

New Councilman Brian Knudsen, center, holding his daughter Kate, 1, with his husband Brian Eagan, and son Andrew, 3, is sworn into office by Mayor Carolyn Goodman, at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

New Councilman Brian Knudsen, right, holding his daughter Kate, 1, is sworn into office by Mayor Carolyn Goodman, at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Three Las Vegas City Council members were sworn into office Wednesday, highlighting a diverse seven-member body while giving a platform for new elected officials to say they looked forward to the work ahead.

Not since 1941 have as many new policymakers joined the dais, city officials said. But election victories last month by Brian Knudsen (Ward 1), Victoria Seaman (Ward 2) and Olivia Diaz (Ward 3) have altered the makeup of the council.

With four women now, city officials said they believed it was one of few female-majority councils in the U.S. They also said they believe Knudsen, who worked for the city for nearly a decade before consulting nonprofits, is the first openly gay Las Vegas council member.

The addition of Seaman, a former assemblywoman, raises the number of Republicans to three, equal to the tally of Democrats, even though the office is nonpartisan.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who noted the political affiliations of her six colleagues, said she considers herself nonpartisan.

“So are we going to have a good time?” Goodman joked, eyeing the council lineup with women on one side, men on the other. “I just love this! Oh, my God, you just wait Las Vegas, and Clark County, and Nevada, and the United States.”

Election victories also reunite Diaz and Seaman with former Assembly colleague Michele Fiore, who was unanimously chosen Wednesday to be mayor pro tem.

“So that makes it even more special,” Seaman said.

New policymakers were optimistic about the dynamic of the council – which has not had full membership since ex-Councilman Steve Seroka quit in March.

“I think there’s a whole lot that we can do as a city,” Knudsen said.

And as others did, Diaz expressed gratitude to supporters.

“The little girl who grew up on the east side of Las Vegas now gets to represent them,” she said. “That’s so exciting.”

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.