Las Vegas councilwoman hospitalized after crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2022 - 1:51 pm
 
Michele Fiore, then a Republican candidate for Nevada governor, speaks during a debate on Feb 8 ...
Michele Fiore, then a Republican candidate for Nevada governor, speaks during a debate on Feb 8, 2022, in Henderson. She filed on Thursday, March 17, 2022, to run for Nevada state treasurer. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore was hospitalized Monday after a car crash, according to her campaign spokesman.

Fiore, a candidate for state treasurer, was taken to University Medical Center trauma center and was treated for a concussion and several broken bones, campaign spokesman Steve Walsh wrote in an email Tuesday.

Details on the crash were not immediately available.

The statement from her campaign office thanked the Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas Fire Department for their response.

Fiore was released from the hospital Tuesday morning and was expected to make a full recovery, according to Walsh.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

