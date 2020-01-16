44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Las Vegas eases rules on repurposing golf courses, open spaces

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2020 - 7:08 pm
 
Updated January 15, 2020 - 7:53 pm

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday narrowly repealed controversial rules governing the redevelopment of open spaces and shuttered golf courses in a move that recalled the longstanding fight over a stalled residential project near Summerlin.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman sponsored the bill, which passed 4-3, that scrapped the stringent rules for such projects. The policy had been established in an ordinance championed by ex-Councilman Steve Seroka in November 2018.

Seaman also sponsored a separate bill to replace the repealed ordinance that removed a list of steps that developers had to follow to develop open space or golf courses. That bill passed 6-1.

The new policy removes paperwork for developers who set out to develop on golf courses or open spaces, including an environmental worksheet and a statement detailing alternatives to a proposed project. It also does away with the provision that studies of traffic, drainage, schools and more be submitted before an application.

Seroka had said those laws were a way to ensure developers considered how new projects would impact neighbors. But critics accused the former policymaker of potentially cooling development across the city with onerous regulations and singling out one developer.

Seroka and EHB Cos. had been at odds over a 250-acre residential project on the defunct Badlands golf course, which winds through the Queensridge neighborhood near Summerlin, leading to several lawsuits over the stalled development and an acrimonious recall effort. Seroka resigned in March.

“I ran for this council seat with a clear agenda: I promised to solve problems for the residents of Ward 2, and I committed myself to serving as a pro-growth, business-friendly representative not only to the families and workers of Ward 2 but to every taxpayer and citizen in the city of Las Vegas,” Seaman said Wednesday.

Seaman, who won a special election last year after Seroka’s resignation, said she believed the repeal-and-replace effort was in sync with those campaign goals. It returned flexibility to policymakers by eliminating regulations that can burden businesses while maintaining the council’s oversight of projects to repurpose golf courses or open spaces, she said.

Queensridge residents, who have rejected the proposed Badlands project amid concerns about high residential density and diminishing property values, did not agree.

“This ordinance is not discriminatory,” Paula Quagliana said about the repealed policy. “All developers are in fact treated equally.”

Todd Bice, a lawyer who acts as legal counsel for many homeowners in Queensridge, said that the repeal-and-replace measure would not resolve lawsuits but instead exacerbate ongoing litigation that has mired the city for years.

It is unclear how softening regulatory requirements will affect a bevy of lawsuits, contending that the city took EHB’s property, unlawfully delayed applications and more. Even Mayor Carolyn Goodman did not appear optimistic about the near-term progress ahead.

“I see this issue continuing on far into the future, and I may not be alive at the time that it’s totally resolved,” she said. “I feel sorry for the fact that we haven’t developed (the golf course).”

Seaman and Goodman were joined in support of the repeal of the development requirements by Councilwoman Michele Fiore and Councilman Brian Knudsen. Fiore suggested that Queensridge opposition to the development was overestimated, and Knudsen said he preferred to spend money on services not litigation.

Dissenting council members questioned why no other developers seemed to oppose the more stringent rules, believing that the additional steps were not preventing development but acting as a safety net for homeowners.

After the repeal passed, however, each council member besides Cedric Crear voted in favor of the replacement.

^

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
A team from Terbine works together at the International Innovation Center @ Vegas before addres ...
Foreign delegations tour tech hub in downtown Las Vegas
By / RJ

Las Vegas city officials welcomed delegations from six countries to its technology-focused coworking space in downtown on Monday, a day before the official start of one of the largest consumer electronic shows in the U.S.