Las Vegas, Fiore sued over hay barn restoration at Floyd Lamb Park

Opponents of a plan to convert a historic hay barn into an event center at a northwest Las Vegas park have sued the city and Councilwoman Michele Fiore in an effort to halt the project.

In this June 19, 2020, file photo, Karen Livingston, leader of the Save Floyd Lamb Park action group, stands in front of the historic hay barn as it is renovated in Las Vegas. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this June 19, 2020, file photo, the historic hay barn in Floyd Lamb Park is renovated in Las Vegas. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The plaintiffs, Protectors of Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court, reiterating prior points of contention including that the hay barn renovation violates the terms of the park’s transfer from state to city control in 2007 and will destroy the park’s historical and recreational value.

“Despite its complete failure to properly notice the public and adjoining landowners of its scheme, the City of Las Vegas — at the behest of Councilwoman Michele Fiore — has moved forward with significant renovations and other construction work at and around the historic hay barn at Floyd Lamb Park,” the complaint reads.

The litigation represents an escalation of a battle over the future of the lush 680-acre park and 8,000-square-foot barn that has pitted preservationists concerned about the prospect of loud parties against a city that believes rehabilitation will enhance the park experience for residents and visitors.

The city declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing its practice not to speak about pending or ongoing litigation.

While project opponents say the event center breaches the state law that authorized the park transfer to city custody because it ignores the requirement that it be used only for “passive recreation,” the city underscored the definition includes “group use” and “cultural events.”

The city said the project will follow historical preservation guidelines and had been approved by the council and state Historical Preservation Commission in February.

Mike Osborn, a spokesman with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said Tuesday that the city received state approval to begin work on the hay barn roof, but the remaining project remained under review.

Councilwoman faces scrutiny

Fiore, who represents the district where Floyd Lamb Park is located, has been targeted in an ongoing recall effort in part because of her support of repurposing the hay barn from a rundown storage for city equipment into an event center capable of holding up to 500 people.

“So Floyd Lamb Park is not Michele Fiore’s park. It’s Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs,” she said during an unrelated June 11 news conference outside her home. “We have a hay barn that needs to be restored, period. It’s not Michele’s restoration; it’s the people of the city of Las Vegas’ restoration.”

But opponents of the plan accuse Fiore of seeking to use the park “as her own private money-making oasis,” connecting the project’s proposed 3,000-square-foot building with restrooms and bride and groom quarters to Fiore’s daughter’s event planning business.

During a council meeting July 22, Fiore addressed the charge and noted that the hay barn project had been vetted by the city’s legal team.

“The bottom line is our family should not be attacked,” she said. “My daughter has an event company, and as long as I’m the councilwoman for our ward, her business has nothing to do with renting space in our hay barn.”

Project opponents also said in the lawsuit that Fiore and the city were allowing Fiore’s supporters and preferred organizations to use Floyd Lamb Park without paying permit fees.

“As this is pending litigation, we cannot comment specifically on this action,” Fiore’s office said in a statement Tuesday. “However, we can say that this group is accomplishing nothing but wasting City resources and taxpayer dollars on erroneous allegations to advance their political propaganda.”

The lawsuit is seeking an injunction to prevent the project from moving forward, and attorney Mitch Bisson, who is representing the plaintiffs, said he plans to file for a temporary restraining order this week.

