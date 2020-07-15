108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Las Vegas

Las Vegas fire chief resigning after 7 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2020 - 4:57 pm
 

Las Vegas Fire Chief William McDonald recently told the city that he plans to resign early next month after seven years at the helm of the department.

McDonald, 63, wrote City Manager Scott Adams on July 8, notifying him of his intention to step down from his post on Aug. 8, according to a copy of the letter provided by the city.

In the brief note, McDonald recalled his first day as the city’s chief in August 2013, arriving from San Jose, where he served in the same role.

“The vision of the City Council, the leadership of the City Manager and City Staff, and the sincere commitment of our employees was all very clear on that day and have endured through very complex, challenging, exciting and dynamic times to this day,” he wrote.

McDonald did not provide a reason for his resignation or specifically say he was retiring. He could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

In a statement, Councilman Brian Knudsen said McDonald has been “essential to the growth and services of one of the greatest public safety agencies in the country.”

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue includes 22 stations and has 750 employees, according to Knudsen.

“Help me wish Chief McDonald the very best on his journey,” he said. “Las Vegas Fire & Rescue has a deep bench of strong leaders and I’m confident they will continue to keep us safe.”

McDonald’s departure is the latest high-profile exit from the city in a short period: City Attorney Brad Jerbic retired July 1 and Adams has said he plans to do the same in November.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Las Vegas fire chief resigning after 7 years by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
2
Clark County adds more than 1K COVID-19 cases for first time
Clark County adds more than 1K COVID-19 cases for first time
3
Clark County bars suing over latest closure order
Clark County bars suing over latest closure order
4
School district behind controversial funding bill
School district behind controversial funding bill
5
Sisolak, top education official accuse CCSD’s Jara of lack of ‘honesty’
Sisolak, top education official accuse CCSD’s Jara of lack of ‘honesty’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore holds a news conference at her home in Las Vegas on Thursd ...
State GOP probe on Fiore remarks inconclusive
By / RJ

A Nevada Republican Party investigation into “racially charged” comments made by Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore at a Clark County GOP convention has ended inconclusively.

 
Clark County libraries fully restore most services
By Amanda Bradford / RJ

All branches of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District have reinstated the use of study rooms, computers and Wi-Fi, bookshelf browsing and some adult education courses.