Las Vegas fire chief resigning after 7 years

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Fire Chief William McDonald, seen in 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Fire Chief William McDonald recently told the city that he plans to resign early next month after seven years at the helm of the department.

McDonald, 63, wrote City Manager Scott Adams on July 8, notifying him of his intention to step down from his post on Aug. 8, according to a copy of the letter provided by the city.

In the brief note, McDonald recalled his first day as the city’s chief in August 2013, arriving from San Jose, where he served in the same role.

“The vision of the City Council, the leadership of the City Manager and City Staff, and the sincere commitment of our employees was all very clear on that day and have endured through very complex, challenging, exciting and dynamic times to this day,” he wrote.

McDonald did not provide a reason for his resignation or specifically say he was retiring. He could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

In a statement, Councilman Brian Knudsen said McDonald has been “essential to the growth and services of one of the greatest public safety agencies in the country.”

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue includes 22 stations and has 750 employees, according to Knudsen.

“Help me wish Chief McDonald the very best on his journey,” he said. “Las Vegas Fire & Rescue has a deep bench of strong leaders and I’m confident they will continue to keep us safe.”

McDonald’s departure is the latest high-profile exit from the city in a short period: City Attorney Brad Jerbic retired July 1 and Adams has said he plans to do the same in November.

