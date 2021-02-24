Las Vegas firefighters administer vaccine doses at Mexican Consulate

The Las Vegas Fire Department helped administer over 250 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at the Mexican General Consulate.

After the Las Vegas Fire Department set up a “point of distribution” (POD) to vaccinate its firefighters, an official with the consulate asked if it could set up a similar operation for them. Battalion chief Jon Stevenson said the department is planning to set up PODs at a number of other venues in the coming days and weeks.

Firefighters on Tuesday efficiently set up the makeshift clinic and then began administering about 20 shots per 30 minutes. They also monitored patients for a few minutes after the shots were administered and helped set up appointments for the second dose of the vaccine. They’re planning on replicating the PODs for second dose appointments in three weeks, Stevenson said.

“We’ve had nothing but enthusiastic compliments at each pod we’ve done,” he said.

Stevenson said they’re currently planning one-day events at the Centennial Hills Community Center and the Veterans Memorial Center in Summerlin.

