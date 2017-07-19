Las Vegas has new council members, judge, city manager today

The mood in City Council chambers was joyful Wednesday morning, as the city completed its leadership transition with Michele Fiore and Steve Seroka officially taking their seats on the City Council dais.

Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 candidate Michele Fiore celebrates winning the Ward 6 Las Vegas City Councilwoman position on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas city council candidate Col. Steve Seroka speaks to guest during his election result party at Andiron Steak and Sea in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Heidi Almase, left, and Cara Campbell, right.

Scott Adams in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mayor Carolyn Goodman administered the oaths of office to Fiore and Seroka, who represent the city’s wards 6 and 2, respectively.

Both Fiore and Seroka said they were honored to take office, a little over a month after they were elected.

A packed room of family, friends and supporters cheered on the new council members, judge and city manager.

Fiore is a former Nevada assemblywoman, while this election was Seroka’s first run for public office. New Municipal Court Judge Cara Campbell and City Manager Scott Adams also were sworn in on Wednesday.

After 40 years in local government, Adams called taking the reins as city manager “the pinnacle” of his career.

Campbell, who defeated incumbent judge Heidi Almase, will take over the mental health court that started under Almase.

“It’s such an honor and a pleasure to be able to serve the city I was born in, raised in and am now raising my children in,” Campbell said.

