84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas

Las Vegas hires new finance director

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 3:47 pm
 
Susan Heltsley (City of Las Vegas)
Susan Heltsley (City of Las Vegas)

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously appointed Susan Heltsley as finance director Wednesday.

Heltsley was hired from the Clark County Water Reclamation District, where she filled a similar role.

Heltsley’s career in government finance spans nearly 20 years including for Washington state, according to the city. She has also been a private consultant assisting state and county governments.

Heltsley will oversee accounting, budgeting, purchasing and contracts. The city passed a final $628 million general fund budget for this fiscal year, which reflected a better-than-expected economic recovery from pandemic-related restrictions.

Heltsley replaces former Finance Director Venetta Appleyard, who retired, the city said.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Station Casinos’ new southwest valley resort has a name and county approval
Station Casinos’ new southwest valley resort has a name and county approval
2
New COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continue to fall in Clark County
New COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continue to fall in Clark County
3
New COVID-19 cases dip again in Clark County as hospitalizations jump
New COVID-19 cases dip again in Clark County as hospitalizations jump
4
Vaccine hesitancy forces county’s pivot to COVID treatment centers
Vaccine hesitancy forces county’s pivot to COVID treatment centers
5
Las Vegas to appeal Badlands ruling
Las Vegas to appeal Badlands ruling
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The land where the now defunct Badlands Golf Course lies empty on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in ...
Las Vegas to appeal Badlands ruling
By / RJ

Las Vegas will appeal a recent court decision that found the city took 35 acres of the former Badlands Golf Club course by making it impossible to develop.