Las Vegas hires new finance director

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously appointed Susan Heltsley as finance director Wednesday.

Heltsley was hired from the Clark County Water Reclamation District, where she filled a similar role.

Heltsley’s career in government finance spans nearly 20 years including for Washington state, according to the city. She has also been a private consultant assisting state and county governments.

Heltsley will oversee accounting, budgeting, purchasing and contracts. The city passed a final $628 million general fund budget for this fiscal year, which reflected a better-than-expected economic recovery from pandemic-related restrictions.

Heltsley replaces former Finance Director Venetta Appleyard, who retired, the city said.

