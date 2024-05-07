Las Vegas holds virtual forum on LDS temple plan

The city of Las Vegas hosted an informational virtual forum about the proposed Church of Latter-day Saints temple in the Lone Mountain area.

This is a view of the neighborhood just east of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in the northwest valley Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. The land is located between Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane just north of Alexander Road. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The meeting included a welcome from Las Vegas City Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske and a presentation by Community Development Director Seth Floyd.

The virtual forum came just one week before the proposal for the 70,000-square-foot temple is set to come before the city planning commission for approval.

The proposal has been laced in controversy. Church officials argue that an increase in church membership has created a need for the valley’s second temple, but neighborhood members have argued that increased traffic and size of the building will disrupt the community’s way of life.

