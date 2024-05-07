84°F
Las Vegas holds virtual forum on LDS temple plan — WATCH LIVE

This is the site of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in the northwest valley Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. The land is located between Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane just north of Alexander Road. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
This is a view of the neighborhood just east of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in the northwest valley Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. The land is located between Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane just north of Alexander Road. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A rendering of the proposed LDS temple planned for Summerlin.
This is the site of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in the northwest valley Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. The land is located between Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane just north of Alexander Road. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
This is a view of the neighborhood just east of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in the northwest valley Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. The land is located between Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane just north of Alexander Road. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
May 7, 2024 - 3:52 pm
 
Updated May 7, 2024 - 6:02 pm

The city of Las Vegas is hosting an informational virtual forum about the proposed The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in the northwest valley Tuesday.

The meeting, which is being held from 6 to 7 p.m., will include a welcome from Las Vegas City Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske and a presentation by Community Development Director Seth Floyd.

The virtual forum comes just one week before the proposal for the 70,000-square-foot temple is set to come before the city planning commission for approval.

The proposal has been laced in controversy. Church officials argue that an increase in church membership has created a need for the valley’s second temple, but neighborhood members have argued that increased traffic and size of the building will disrupt the community’s way of life.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

