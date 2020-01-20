57°F
Las Vegas homeless camping ban protests — live video from Fremont Street

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2020 - 2:22 pm
 
Updated January 20, 2020 - 5:51 pm

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, activists gathered this afternoon to protest the two controversial city policies that ban camping downtown when there are beds available and during street cleaning hours.

Hosts of the protest gathered downtown at 4 p.m. at Las Vegas City Hall with tents and sleeping bags for a rally and then march to Fremont Street for a demonstration.

In an email announcement, Joey Lankowski with Food Not Bombs Las Vegas said the route of the march would not be disclosed, as some protesters “will be engaging in acts of civil disobedience.”

Pastor Vance “Stretch” Sanders kicked off the rally, calling Monday “a day of service, a day of action” … “to send a message that you don’t criminalize homelessness.”

Protesters chanted “housing not handcuffs” as the walked past the Golden Nugget and while tourists filmed them.

“Martin Luther King said injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” Lankowski, said. He carried a green tent spray-painted with “No war on the poor.”

People lay in sleeping bags as dozens of police officers, five on horseback, stood nearby.

Advocacy groups have protested since November, providing hourslong public comment during the City Council meeting Nov. 6.

During that meeting, council members made it a misdemeanor to camp or sleep in the public right of way, such as a sidewalk, when there are beds or spaces free at the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center or other nonprofit service providers within the so-called Corridor of Hope just north of downtown.

Last week, the City Council made it a misdemeanor to camp, sleep, lie, sit or otherwise obstruct city efforts to sanitize the sidewalks.

The city’s chief of Department of Operations and Maintenance, who is authorized to designate hours for cleaning public sidewalks, will be required to post signs or markings to give notice of those hours.

Misdemeanors are punishable by up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman sponsored both bills, casting them as necessary to ensure a sanitary community and urging the advocates to get involved with city efforts to help the homeless.

Speaking to the city’s broader effort to address the multifaceted homelessness problem, Goodman has described the newest ordinance as “pretty perfunctory,” saying that sidewalk cleaning is necessary to remove urine, feces, needles and other waste, and to protect homeless individuals and the public.

Otherwise, she said last month, “you’re just waiting for a really terrible disease to strike the community.”

Both ordinances are meant to target the influx of homeless people, which has spurred public health and sanitation concerns, particularly near businesses and places where food is processed, officials have said.

Goodman also wants to encourage those sleeping on the streets to receive assistance at nearby shelters and the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Foremaster Lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

