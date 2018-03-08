Las Vegas homeowner fined $72,900 for using Airbnb without license

The fines stem from 138 days of unlicensed rental activity through Airbnb and HomeAway at 1925 Silver Ave., including $69,000 in daily penalties for unlicensed renting and $3,900 in failed inspection fees.

The Las Vegas City Council levied $72,900 in fines Wednesday on a homeowner who rented out a house on vacation rental websites without a license from the city, sending a strong message to people who disregard new short-term rental rules.

The fines stem from 138 days of unlicensed rental activity through Airbnb and HomeAway at 1925 Silver Ave., including $69,000 in daily penalties for unlicensed renting and $3,900 in failed inspection fees. The homeowner is Neu Nili, according to city records.

The homeowner collected more than $108,000 in revenue, and the city missed out on roughly $16,000 in room tax, city Code Enforcement Supervisor Vicki Ozuna said.

The hefty fine highlighted a rift among city officials over short-term rental rules that the council passed last year. Councilwoman Michele Fiore said she supports re-examining the regulations for properties that are rented for less than 30 days.

“A tyrannical municipality is not going to work, especially for me,” she said.

City Manager Scott Adams said he can’t turn his head “to a knowing violation of the law.”

“I don’t want my staff to get into a situation where they’re being asked to ignore the law in the adjudication of their duties,” he said.

The council ultimately voted 5-0 to authorize city staff to file a lien on the property. Mayor Carolyn Goodman abstained, saying she lives nearby.

Among the more controversial restrictions is that short-term rentals can’t be within 660 feet of one another in the city without a waiver.

Julie Davies, who teaches a short-term rental course at the College of Southern Nevada, said the homeowner applied for a permit with the city, but another homeowner within 660 feet was granted a permit first.

“I’m tired of hearing sad story after sad story from people who are going through the hoops and get shot down,” Davies said.

The city charges $1,000 for a permit.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @Journo_Jamie_ on Twitter.