Las Vegas launches short-term rental complaint hotline

The city launched a 24-hour hotline Tuesday so residents can report noise, trash, parking issues and other nuisances from short-term rental properties in their neighborhoods. Las Vegans can call 702-229-3500 to make complaints, and city code enforcement officers will respond.

The city is urging residents to call while the problem is happening. Residents should be able to provide the address they’re making a complaint about, and their contact information, in case city staff have follow-up questions. Calls are routed to an answering service, and the information is then sent to an on-call city code enforcement employee.

“Party houses” in central city neighborhoods have been an issue for years, but ramped up alongside the popularity of homesharing websites like Airbnb and VRBO. The city allows short-term rentals — houses, condominiums or apartments that are rented out for 30 days or fewer, but short-term rental operators must obtain a business license, pay $1,000 for a special-use permit, have proof of at least $500,000 in liability insurance coverage and display 24-hour contact information outside each rental unit before they can legally host.

The City Council was split in June over new regulations that give city officials more oversight of where short-term rentals can operate. The rules drew complaints from both sides before the council’s 4-3 vote, with would-be rental operators arguing they’re too onerous and rental opponents calling them not restrictive enough.

