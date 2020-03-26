59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Las Vegas may use Cashman Field for homeless housing

By Briana Erickson Las Vegas Review-Journal and Shea Johnson Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2020 - 1:09 pm
 
Updated March 26, 2020 - 1:36 pm

Las Vegas officials plan to house up to 1,000 homeless people at Cashman Field, perhaps in a tent complex, in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that poses a threat to the particularly vulnerable population.

City Manager Scott Adams said the city is mulling three options: construction of separated areas at Cashman Field, tents in the parking lot or renting out a vacant building “somewhere.”

“Our goal is to have that (plan) stood up as quickly as possible,” Adams told the Review-Journal.

Adams revealed the plan, which is being handled through the city’s emergency operations center, in an interview Wednesday — the same day that the Southern Nevada Health District announced a homeless man had tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving services at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center.

In response, Catholic Charities has temporarily closed its emergency night shelter, which sleeps more than 500 men. Last week, the nonprofit announced a worker at the shelter had also tested positive for the virus.

For the time being, city officials are undertaking a rapid, emergency expansion of the courtyard “out into Foremaster Lane, making all of Foremaster the courtyard,” Adams said, until one of the three options is ready to accommodate those in need of quarantine or isolation “on a triage flow.”

The county said Wednesday it had worked with city of Las Vegas officials to “provide space for approximately 750 people to sleep” in the interim,” and city spokesman Jace Radke said that “costs and logistics surrounding the possibility of opening Cashman on an emergency basis are still being discussed at this time.”

A total of 565 people — the most since it opened in 2018 and nearly double the nightly average — slept overnight in the Courtyard on Wednesday night, with additional people sleeping on the sidewalk, Radke said.

‘The least of our troubles’

While those living on the streets are still feeling uneasy about their cramped living quarters that make social distancing nearly “impossible,” other cities nationwide are opening hotels and motels to house the homeless.

In Reno, the city established a temporary overnight homeless shelter and has placed hand-sanitizer stations and portable restrooms throughout Washoe County. People are being directed to the Community Assistance Center for medical screening and isolation.

Talks of what to do in Clark County are still in the works.

Adams said that city officials understood the risk of having homeless people in the Courtyard and shelters, which promote hygiene but where people also congregate and sleep in close quarters.

On Foremaster Lane, large groups still huddle on the street and hundreds are corralled into the Courtyard, sleeping inches apart. A group of homeless people said the coronavirus was “the least of our troubles.”

On Monday, the dozen or so port-a-potties at the Courtyard were filled to the brim. There was soap at the hand-washing station, but the water had run dry. One man, 55-year-old Richard Beardall, gasped for air as he swung open the door to one toilet. He left without washing his hands.

“It’s disgusting; they didn’t clean them today. But we have no choice. We need gloves, we need something to protect us,” he said. “We’re sleeping so close we can touch each other. And there are mice that wake me up.”

United Services, which services the facilities, missed the Courtyard on Monday because “the demand for the company’s services has increased due to the pandemic,” Radke said.

Vulnerable population

Adams acknowledged it has been a “struggle” to maintain federal health guidelines during the pandemic.

“If we underscore anything in this crisis, it’s going to be that it is not healthy to sleep on the street,” Adams said. “It does lead to situations like we’re in now, and we really need to properly house our homeless population.”

In a letter sent out last week, the Nevada Homeless Alliance asked officials to mobilize the Southern Nevada Health District to provide street-based medical services and provide emergency funding to safely house the homeless through motel or hotel vouchers. 

It also called for medical care for the homeless who are too ill or frail to recover from the virus on the streets and to enact a moratorium on the city of Las Vegas’ camping ban, which makes it a misdemeanor to camp downtown or in residential areas.

Adams said the ban would still be in place.

Emily Paulsen, executive director of the homeless alliance, emphasized the need for policy action “to get people into motels and hotels and into trailers and vacant commercial buildings, where they can practice social distancing.”

“If they become infected or exposed, or if they require hospitalization, this is to make sure that our hospitals don’t become crowded for people who don’t have homes,” she said.

For those living on the streets, harm reduction is part of daily life. Outreach workers exchange dirty needles for clean ones to fight the spread of HIV and hepatitis. But COVID-19 complicates it all, from keeping shelters safe and sanitized from the virus to continuing a longstanding effort to prevent other communicable diseases from spreading.

Shelters have stopped hosting meals in their dining room, instead offering bagged lunches. Some homeless people are still able to go to Adult Day Care, but the closure of the senior centers and public libraries dealt another blow to the routine of some homeless who go there to feel safe.

The virus threatens some of society’s most vulnerable: the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. The homeless population, like the general public, has people in either or both of those categories.

“The situation in the so-called ‘Corridor of Hope’ is a ticking time bomb,” said Joey Lankowski, who feeds the homeless through Food Not Bombs. “Not protecting them is not only putting them at risk, it’s putting our entire city’s population in danger.”

‘So sad out there’

On one night in 2019, 5,530 homeless were counted in Clark County’s shelters and on the streets. Of those, 60 percent were unsheltered.

One homeless man, 45-year-old Jason Miller, said he came here because he had a job in Las Vegas. Then came the novel coronavirus. He was laid off weeks ago, before he even started, and resigned to being homeless on the streets.

Normally, he might go to the shelter for services, but fear of the fast-spreading virus drove him out to the streets and into an abandoned building downtown that caught fire over the weekend. He and a handful of his friends were ticketed for trespassing when they tried to get back in.

“We’re trying to stay inside — what the president told us to do. Where in the heck do you want us to go?” he said as he shared a milkshake with one of his friends. “Being homeless is already a stigma, where people automatically don’t want to get close to us because we’re dirty.”

Near a drainage tunnel outside an encampment by the Rio, April Cook, who is camping by herself, said she and her friends weren’t quite sure where the virus was coming from.

To combat the spread, they pool their money together to bathe and drink purified water instead of running water and wash their hands with soap.

“We’re trying to be careful with touching stuff, how we pour our drinks and share,” she said. “All it takes is one person and it will spread through the whole group.”

Cook’s hands, caked black with asphalt and rubber, were a sign of a night scavenging for cans and bottles to sell. Usually, she fairs about $10 an hour, but with nobody on the Strip, she said she’s “more broke than ever.”

With much of the public social distancing, food donations have also dropped. The Salvation Army, which Wednesday night added 90 mats and opened up a downstairs shelter, said it was in desperate need of bottled water and other hygiene kits.

“It’s so sad out there … I’ve never been asked so much for food in my 10 years of doing this,”said Merideth Spriggs, who heads the homeless nonprofit Caridad and has been providing outreach and coronavirus education to the homeless.

“I talked to a lady who said ‘What the hell am I supposed to do when everything is closed?’ ”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter. Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
2
Senate unanimously approves $2T coronavirus stimulus package
Senate unanimously approves $2T coronavirus stimulus package
3
Attorney reminds Nevada governor: Leave gun shops alone
Attorney reminds Nevada governor: Leave gun shops alone
4
Alcohol now allowed in curbside meal pickup in Las Vegas
Alcohol now allowed in curbside meal pickup in Las Vegas
5
2 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County; cases in Nevada up to 306
2 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County; cases in Nevada up to 306
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doors open for Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Caucusgoers are lining up Saturday morning to take part in the Nevada Democratic caucuses across the state (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It’s caucus day in Nevada - VIDEO
Democrats will gather at over 250 locations across the state to declare their presidential preferences in the Nevada caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Trump caps western swing with campaign rally in Las Vegas
President Trump speaks to an enthusiastic crowd of thousands gathered at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a tour across the western United States.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will held a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
President Trump lands in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Donald Trump landed in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as part of a four-day western state swing. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Long lines during early voting in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The final day of the Nevada Democratic Party’s early presidential caucuses wrapped up Tuesday, as thousands of Democrats lined up at 55 locations around the state for their last shot at filing an early preference card before the traditional caucuses on Saturday. Long lines were seen at CSN Charleston in Las Vegas. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Last day for early voting at Culinary Union - VIDEO
Voters were still in line just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party caucuses came to a close. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
THE LATEST
Read More