Las Vegas may vote on element of possible Badlands settlement

The Las Vegas City Council might vote Wednesday whether to approve $250 million to $286 million as part of a possible settlement with the would-be developer of the defunct Badlands golf course.

If approved, city staff would continue negotiating with EHB Cos. to resolve three lawsuits that could cost taxpayers much more if Las Vegas continued losing court cases — up to $650 million, according to City Attorney Jeff Dorocak.

A final agreement would then have to also be approved by the City Council.

EHB CEO Yohan Lowie bought the 250-acre golf course in 2015 with the intention of building an expansive housing project.

Neighboring residents opposed the project. The city had granted land entitlements, but building plans stalled at City Hall over whether zoning allowed for housing.

EHB alleged in lawsuits — broken up by parcels — that the city’s action effectively “took” the property. Multiple judges have agreed, awarding the developer $285 million for three of the four cases.

Earlier this year, Las Vegas resolved one of the suits by paying a $64 million court judgement.

The city’s representatives have negotiated a $250 million resolution for the remaining suits, while EHB’s negotiation number stood at $286 million, according to Wednesday’s meeting agenda item.

The funds would come from the city’s liability and property damage funds, the agenda said.

