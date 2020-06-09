Las Vegas mayor ‘cautiously pleased’ as casinos reopen

Carolyn Goodman warned that a broken unemployment system and the threat that a spike in coronavirus cases could reel back progress were reasons to remain concerned.

Tourists walk at The Line Promenade on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The casino floor has gamblers playing one seat apart to maintain social distance and slow the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jalen Wesley, center, of Birmingham, Ala., with show girls from IT Girls and Co., Najee Wright, left, and Bianca King near the Bellagio fountain on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday, both car and pedestrian traffic on the Strip seemed more congested than they had the last couple of days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tourists watch the Bellagio fountain show on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday, both car and pedestrian traffic on the Strip seemed more congested than they had the last couple of days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Monday she was “cautiously pleased” about the recent reopening of Nevada casinos following nearly three months of closure.

But she warned that a broken unemployment system and the threat that a spike in coronavirus cases could roll back progress were reasons to remain concerned.

“While I’m pleased that we’re reopening gradually … it’s going to be a slow crawl back here,” Goodman said by phone, referring to the economic rebound after a statewide shutdown to slow the spread of the virus.

She said that job losses had been her “biggest concern” from the beginning as she lamented how many workers were still unable to get through to the state unemployment system. And she worried that a second wave of the virus could prompt Gov. Steve Sisolak to pull back on Phase Two of reopening plans.

“I just think you have to assess everyday” and try to remain positive and realistic, Goodman said.

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in an interview Monday that a sharp uptick in cases, similar to when testing capabilities grow, is expected following casino reopenings Thursday.

“There’ll be a spike, like you’ve seen around the world, but we’re prepared for it,” she said.

Stay the course

Kirkpatrick, who represents urban counties on the state-created Local Empowerment Advisory Panel, which conducts research and makes recommendations to the governor’s office, added that the whole point of the “slow and methodical” approach to reopening is to not have to reverse course.

“The statewide thought is as long as our (coronavirus case) growth rate isn’t rising too fast and we have the capacity within the (hospital) beds, that’s huge,” she said, adding that efforts to create bed space and expand testing have been key in addressing a surge that began to roil America in the spring.

The county hospitalization rate continued to decline and the number of new cases was below last week’s average, according to data posted Monday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

“I mean, it’s going to be a long time before we get back to normal,” Kirkpatrick said, pointing to an economic recovery that could take anywhere from 18 to 36 months.

Going to lunch

Meanwhile, Goodman said she was not surprised to see an eventful past weekend in Las Vegas as casinos reopened their doors: “I knew on the roads, we were going to be packed.”

And on Friday she met friends for lunch at a city restaurant and, beyond social distancing requirements and people donning face masks, she said it felt no different than usual.

Goodman, who has been perhaps the most visible critic of statewide shutdown plans and who drew swift rebuke from fellow elected officials and others for controversial statements made on national television interviews, declined to say whether she would be supportive of state measures to roll back openings if necessary.

She said she cannot judge how Sisolak responds because she is not involved in his decision-making and does not know what information he is receiving, “so I couldn’t even speak to that.”

Don’t run into the fire

But as Las Vegas begins the road to return to normalcy, she said she was “thrilled” for those who have been able to get back to work and for those small business owners who have been able to sustain themselves through the crunch.

Still, she noted without a coronavirus vaccine available, she would remain cautious, although optimistic, about how it all plays out: “If you never leave home for the rest of your life, you’ll never have germs … but I don’t think that’s realistic for anybody.”

She said she is urging business owners to assume a similar approach, suggesting they save money, “move ahead cautiously” and “don’t run straight into the fire.”

