Las Vegas mayor delivers State of City address

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks at City Hall in September 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivered the state of the city address on Thursday evening, once again to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentation began at 5 p.m., and a live feed was carried on the city’s social media channels and television station, KCLV Channel 2.

Last year, Goodman gave her 10th State of the City address in a nearly hourlong prerecorded taping, saying Las Vegas was “ready to welcome the world back” following a 2020 marred by the emergence of the COVID-19 virus. In 2021, vaccine rollouts have provided hopes of turning a corner even as the omicron variant has surged this winter.

Typically the annual speech, which generally offers a vision for the new year and reflects on the recent past, has occurred live inside City Hall.

The city said that individuals who follow along with the virtual presentation can use the hashtag #stateofvegas to be “a part of the mayor’s conversation.”

