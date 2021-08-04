100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Las Vegas

Las Vegas mayor Goodman recently tested positive for COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2021 - 10:16 am
 
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during a Las Vegas City Council meeting in Las Vegas on ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during a Las Vegas City Council meeting in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Wednesday she recently tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

Goodman, 82, said her symptoms were mild and she took 10 days to quarantine, explaining during Wednesday’s City Council meeting why she had missed the previous meeting two weeks ago.

It was an apparent breakthrough case as Goodman noted that she had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I have no idea because I’m out there all the time — probably inappropriately — hugging and touching people all the time, and that’s how I choose to operate,” she said. “And that’s how I will continue to choose to operate.”

But the mayor also asked people to get inoculated “if in fact it’s in your purview,” saying she realized there were reasons why some could not.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada COVID-19 test positivity rate eclipses 15 percent
Nevada COVID-19 test positivity rate eclipses 15 percent
2
End of moratorium leaves many in Las Vegas facing eviction
End of moratorium leaves many in Las Vegas facing eviction
3
Clark County employees may face decision: Vaccine or test?
Clark County employees may face decision: Vaccine or test?
4
Officer dead, suspect killed in mayhem outside Pentagon
Officer dead, suspect killed in mayhem outside Pentagon
5
Governments report no citations with public mask mandate
Governments report no citations with public mask mandate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More