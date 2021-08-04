Las Vegas mayor Goodman recently tested positive for COVID-19

Mayor Carolyn Goodman said her symptoms were mild and she took 10 days to quarantine.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during a Las Vegas City Council meeting in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Wednesday she recently tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

Goodman, 82, said her symptoms were mild and she took 10 days to quarantine, explaining during Wednesday’s City Council meeting why she had missed the previous meeting two weeks ago.

It was an apparent breakthrough case as Goodman noted that she had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I have no idea because I’m out there all the time — probably inappropriately — hugging and touching people all the time, and that’s how I choose to operate,” she said. “And that’s how I will continue to choose to operate.”

But the mayor also asked people to get inoculated “if in fact it’s in your purview,” saying she realized there were reasons why some could not.

