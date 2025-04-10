Las Vegas Mayor says homelessness crisis keeps her up at night

Vegas Stronger is one of many organizations tackling the homelessness problem. Services offered include, behavioral therapies, workforce training and housing assistance.

The sudden death of his wife from cancer in 2024 pushed Ronald Kennedy to relapse and fall into a life of homelessness. Three months later, he faced a choice: jail time or a specialty court program to redirect his life.

Kennedy said Wednesday that he hasn’t touched alcohol in 10 months and credits the Vegas Stronger nonprofit with aiding in his recovery.

“If it saved me, it can save anybody,” Kennedy said at an event outside nonprofit.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley touted the advocates’ efforts.

She described the homelessness crisis as an existential issue.

“It’s so complex an issue,” Berkley said. “It is daunting and it literally keeps me up at night trying to figure out what we’re going to do as a community.”

A daylong census of sheltered and unsheltered Southern Nevada homeless persons in 2024 identified a 20 percent increase of the overall population compared with 2023 numbers, the highest figure in a decade.

The local count coincided with an 18 percent increase of the homeless population across the U.S., the highest on record, according to Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care canceled its 2025 census, arguing that it would overhaul it for 2026.

Vegas Stronger is one of many organizations tackling the problem. Services offered include, behavioral therapies, workforce training and housing assistance. It features case managers, a gym with boxing instructors and even bicycles.

A couple of years ago, it implemented the “Golden Ticket” outreach program. The referral paper can be exchanged at the nonprofit for assistance, such as food, with the caveat that the person would hear out the programs.

Vegas Stronger founder and CEO David Marlon argued that passing out a voucher is more valuable than handing out cash.

“Instead of giving them money, we ask you to give them a ‘Golden Ticket’ so they can come to this golden door, get food, get connected to a bed, get integrated behavioral health care so they can get well,” Marlon said.

Community members distribute the tickets, which can be traced back to them, including Berkley, she said. Marlon said 25,000 tickets have been handed out.

“Human beings don’t belong on the street,” Berkley said. “It’s dangerous, it’s unhealthy; and it’s just no place for human beings to be.”

Kennedy said he graduated the specialty court program this week, months ahead of time and he’s in the process of completing a 12-step program.

For now, he’s staying at a nearby Rescue Mission sober living complex and starts a job next week, he said.

“I’m one of those guys that if I’m going to do something, I’m going to put 100 percent to it,” Kennedy said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.