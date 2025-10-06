Las Vegas municipal judge retiring; city searching for an interim

A Las Vegas Municipal Court judge is stepping down from the bench years before her current elected term ends, the city announced Monday.

Judge Susan Roger conducts hearings for Las Vegas Municipal Court, Department 2 an the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Dec.ember 19, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Judge Susan Roger, who has been at the helm of the court’s Department 2 since 2011, most recently was re-elected for a six-year term in 2024.

The municipal court is tasked with overseeing misdemeanor cases, such as traffic infractions and low-level criminal cases, within city limits.

Roger’s last day as a Las Vegas judge is Nov. 4, said city officials.

The city will then have a month to find a replacement, according to Nevada rules cited by the city.

Las Vegas officials said Monday that they were launching a search for an interim who will serve until a judge is elected in 2026.

The process will be decided as early as the next City Council meeting Oct. 15, but interested candidates were encouraged to apply online before Oct. 20, according to the city.

Applicants must be Las Vegas residents and members of the Nevada Bar with “good standing,” according to the application, which states the full-time position pays about $220,000 a year.

“Judge Roger worked for the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, starting in 2000 as a law clerk in the appellate division and ending in 2011 as a Chief Deputy District Attorney in the Gun Crime’s Unit,” the city said.

Roger holds degrees from UNLV and Utah University’s law school, the city said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.