Las Vegas names new fire chief

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2022 - 11:50 am
 
Updated June 14, 2022 - 12:28 pm
Fernando Gray Sr. (Aurora Fire Rescue)
Fernando Gray Sr. (Aurora Fire Rescue)

The city of Las Vegas has a new fire chief.

The Aurora, Colorado, Fire Rescue Department announced online early Tuesday that their chief, Fernando Gray Sr., has retired and is accepting a position as the director and fire chief for the city of Las Vegas.

“It has been a true blessing, an honor and a distinct privilege to serve as your Fire Chief over the last five years,” Gray told staffers in a letter sent to Aurora Fire Rescue employees.

Under Gray’s leadership, the Aurora Fire Rescue Department became one of the top 1 percent of fire departments in the nation. A city of Las Vegas spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Previous Las Vegas Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan retired in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

