Las Vegas names new fire, public safety chiefs

The city of Las Vegas appointed Jeff Buchanan as its new fire chief and Louis Molina as its new public safety chief on Wednesday.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan speaks to members of the media at the Clark County Fire Department in this April 14, 2017, file photo. The Las Vegas City Council named Buchanan as its new fire chief on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas named Jeff Buchanan, a longtime senior fire official in Southern Nevada and an adjunct instructor at UNLV, as its new fire chief on Wednesday to replace William McDonald who resigned in August.

Buchanan, 48, has served as senior deputy fire chief since joining the Las Vegas Fire Department in February and has been the acting fire chief for the past four months, according to the city.

Before then, he served as a deputy fire chief in Clark County and ascended to fire chief and interim city manager during a 13-year career in North Las Vegas.

He is also an adjunct instructor at both UNLV and the College of Southern Nevada, has taught and built curriculum for the National Fire Academy and holds master’s degrees in business administration and public administration, according to the city.

The City Council unanimously ratified Buchanan’s appointment, with Mayor Carolyn Goodman saying that his background in education and teaching was “so important.”

“I am thrilled to stand before you right now,” he told city lawmakers. “I am honored, I am humbled and just excited to take on this tremendous responsibility and I couldn’t be anymore grateful at this moment in time for your support.”

Second top public safety hire

The council on Wednesday also unanimously approved Louis Molina, a first deputy commissioner for the Department of Corrections in Westchester County, New York, to serve as the chief of the city’s Department of Public Safety.

The department includes deputy city marshals, animal control and city jail corrections officers.

Molina, who will replace recently retired chief Michele Freeman, is a former detective criminal investigator with the New York Police Department and a Marine veteran, according to the city.

“Having worked in policing, a district attorney’s office and corrections, Molina has operationalized sustainable criminal justice reform practices, leading to major improvement of operations, investment in staff and enhancement of public safety,” the city said in a statement announcing his appointment.

“He has also built strong partnerships with faith-based and community leaders, and nonprofit organizations working with the justice-involved population,” the statement continued.

He holds master’s degrees in public administration and human rights studies, according to the city.

Both Buchanan and Molina will be paid $178,900 yearly, plus benefits.

