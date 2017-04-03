Las Vegas, North Las Vegas voting centers add convenience to casting a ballot

Voters in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas will not have to travel more than 3½ miles to cast ballots in city elections Tuesday.
The two cities are debuting voting centers for Tuesday’s primary elections, aimed at augmenting accessibility for voters.
“If you work downtown but you live at the top of Ward 6, people were challenged to get up to that location after work,” said Las Vegas City Clerk Luann Holmes.
North Las Vegas voting centers are 3 miles or fewer from all residents of that city, spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said.
Before both city councils opted for voting centers, voters had to vote at an assigned precinct polling place. There were more than 20 polling places in North Las Vegas and 75 in Las Vegas.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, and voters can cast their ballot at any location in the city they live in.
Voters in Henderson and North Las Vegas will choose mayors to lead their cities for the next four years. In North Las Vegas, they will weigh in on two city council races, while one Henderson council seat is up. Las Vegas voters will decide three city council contests and two municipal court judge races.
Henderson moved from 45 polling sites to 15 vote centers a decade ago, and saved nearly $60,000 the first year, City Clerk Sabrina Mercadante said.
Any candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the vote will seal their victory Tuesday night. If no candidate in a given race reaches that threshold, the top two-vote getters advance to a June 13 general election.
Thousands of voters in the three cities cast ballots during a two-week early voting period from March 18 through Friday.
Henderson had the largest turnout in early voting, with 11,147 casting ballots. In Las Vegas, 10,840 people voted early, while 4,736 people in North Las Vegas have voted.
ELECTION DAY
Municipal primary elections in Boulder City, Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas are Tuesday. (Residents of unincorporated Clark County are ineligible to vote in these races.)
Visit www.clarkcountynv.gov/election/Pages/2017-InfoIndex-17P.aspx to find more information and a drop-down menu of voting centers for each city.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE TO VOTE
HENDERSON
*Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Rd.
*Galleria at Sunset, lower level Kohl’s Court, 1300 W. Sunset Rd.
*Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway.
*Henderson City Hall, City Clerk’s Office, 240 S. Water St.
*Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway.
*Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Rd.
*Silver Springs Recreation Center, 1951 Silver Springs Parkway.
*Sun City Anthem Center, 2450 Hampton Rd.
*Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway.
LAS VEGAS
*Albertsons, 4850 W. Craig Rd.
*Albertsons, 1650 N. Buffalo Dr.
*Centennial Hills YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Dr.
*Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J St.
*East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.
*Kitty Ward Elementary, 5555 Horse Dr.
*Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St.
*Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Ln.
*Mountain Crest Community Center, 4701 N. Durango Dr.
*Mountain Shadows Community Center, 9107 Del Webb Blvd.
*Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Dr.
*Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave.
*Skye Center at Skye Canyon, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Dr.
*Veterans Memorial Leisure Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Dr.
*West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd.
NORTH LAS VEGAS
*Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way.
*Steve Cozine Elementary School, 5335 Coleman St.
*D.L. Dickens Elementary School, 5550 Milan Peak St.
*Raul Elizondo Elementary School, 4865 Goldfield St.
*H.P. Fitzgerald Elementary School, 2651 Revere St.
*Don E. Hayden Elementary School, 150 W. Rome Blvd.
*Lowe’s, at Craig and Losee roads.
*North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard North.
*Sun City Aliante Community Center, 7390 Aliante Parkway.
*Theron L. Swainston Middle School, 3500 W. Gilmore Ave.